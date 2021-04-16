Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She Shares More Pics Of Luna; Reason Leaves Fans In Splits

Chrissy Teigen is one of the celebrated American artists who recently responded to a constant question asked by her fans and followers on social media in the most hilarious way. As she recently celebrated her daughter Luna’s birthday, she shared glimpses of the birthday bash and answered why does she post Luna’s photos more than her son, Miles’. The fans as well as her peers loved the reason and even praised her by stating that she was a “wonderful mommy”.

Chrissy Teigen’s hilarious reaction to fans’ constant question

Chrissy Teigen recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos from her daughter, Luna’s birthday party. In the first photo, her daughter can be seen in a beautiful purple dress with two pink flowers in her hand. As her parents organised a scavenger hunt for her birthday, she can be seen standing next to one of the clues that stated that she had to go to the place from where she got her swimsuit. In the next photo, she can be seen talking out a flower from a bottle with another clue which stated that she had to go to that place where she ate all the honey. In the next one, she can be seen holding another bottle with another clue. In the other few photos, there were glimpses of some of the clues that led her to the surprise. In one of Chrissy Teigen’s photos, she can be seen sitting with her daughter and husband, John Legend.

In the caption, she stated that it was her dream birthday that consisted of a scavenger hunt all through the island to get to the zombies. She then answered why does she post Luna’s photos more and stated how her son Miles hated pictures and was always naked.

Many of the fans took to Chrissy Teigen’s photos on Instagram and dropped in laughing emojis to depict how they loved her reason for posting more photos of her daughter. Many of the fans also complimented her by stating that she was a wonderful mommy as she planned such a special birthday for her daughter while many others stated that her reason was relatable to them as well. Some also urged her to never stop posting photos of Luna while others praised her by stating how cute and happy she looked in her photos. Take a look at Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram post and see how her fans reacted to it.

Image Source- Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.