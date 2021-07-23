Chrissy Teigen Says She Read All The Letters Fans Sent Her After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen has expressed her gratitude to all of the fans who wrote her condolence letters following her miscarriage in September. The Cravings author, who has spoken openly about the loss of her and John Legend's third child, a son called Jack, on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, tearfully shared the stacks of letters she got. Teigen stated that she and her family only recently received the notes, which were delayed due to a mail delivery issue.

Chrissy Teigen tearfully shares letters she received from fans

Showing hundreds of supportive letters, "This is just piles of letters that we just got because the place we usually get mail from, where you guys send mail, has been shut down and it opened back up." She noted, "And now we got everything, so, if you sent us… you guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books and I just want you to know we got all of them." "And I’m going to read them all, okay? And I love you guys. Love you, love you," she added.

The cookbook author then played a clip from one touching letter, in which the sender explained that October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and that they planned to light a candle in Jack's honour on October 15th for Wave of Light, a day of remembrance in which people all over the world light candles in honour of babies who have died.

"I got this okay?" Teigen told her fans while displaying a section of the heartfelt message. "I got it and I love you." Teigen disclosed that she and Legend had lost their unborn child in a post on September 30, 2020, in which she shared images from the hospital, including one of her and her husband cradling their baby.

Fans send letters to Chrissy Teigen after pregnancy loss

Teigen said at the time that she and Legend were "shocked and in the kind of terrible pain you only hear about," before adding that physicians were "never able to stop the bleeding and give our son the fluids he needed" despite trying everything they could.

The 35-year-old also addressed the loss in an Instagram post the following month, in which she acknowledged individuals who had offered sympathy and shared their own personal stories. "The moments of kindness have been nothing short of beautiful. I went to a store where the checkout lady quietly added flowers to my cart. Sometimes people will approach me with a note," she wrote. "The worst part is knowing there are so many women that won’t get these quiet moments of joy from strangers," the author added.

Teigen's emotional reaction to the condolence messages comes after she recently revealed how her role in a bullying incident has affected her mental health, with the former model stating last week that she feels "lost" and is battling to reclaim her place. Teigen also stated in the post that she "desperately wants to communicate" with her fans, before expressing her love and admiration for them. "All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day," she wrote.

Picture Credit: AP/ChrissyTeigen/Instagram

