Chrissy Teigen Steps Away From Her Role In 'Never Have I Ever' Amid Bullying Controversy

Model and actor Chrissy Teigen, has reportedly stepped away from her role in the Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, amidst the bullying controversies. In May, the news that Chrissy Teigen had bullied model Courtney Stodden in the past, had surfaced, and the former had issued a public apology for it. However, the actor has now stepped away from her role in the show, which is created by Mindy Kaling.

The Chrissy Teigen controversy

As per reports in Variety, Chrissy has now stepped down from starring in the Netflix show due to the bullying controversies. Earlier in May, Courtney Stodden had revealed that ten years back, in 2011, they were bullied by Chrissy Teigen and that the latter had sent them hurtful messages, one of which said, “I can’t wait for you to die.” After this revelation by Courtney Stodden, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to issue a public apology.

In her series of apology tweets, Chrissy Teigen said, “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!” Chrissy also made a tweet addressed to her fans, saying, “And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

Chrissy Teigen had made these tweets on May 13, after which, she has not made any posts on her Twitter or her Instagram.

I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Chrissy Teigen's latest works

Chrissy Teigen had recently worked as a voiceover artist in the animated film, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, which was released in April 2021. She had also appeared in a recent episode of the American sitcom, Mr Mayor. In one of the Never Have I Ever episodes, of the show’s second season which is going to premiere in July, Chrissy Teigen was going to star as a voiceover artist. However, she has now stepped away from the role.

Promo Image Source: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

