Chrissy Teigen Takes A Jab At Lori Loughlin In Tweet About Joining Hospitality School

Chrissy Teigen takes a jab at Lori Loughlin in latest tweet

In 2020, the college admission scandal involving actor Lori Loughlin and her husband in a wire fraud made several headlines. Now, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen took a major jab at Lori Loughlin in her latest tweet. In this tweet, Chrissy said that she wants to go to hospitality school.

She further joked that she is “old” and did not take her SATs. She asked her fans for some help in the matter and then asked, “Do I have to Laurie Laughlin photoshop myself being hospitable?”. Chrissy Teigen’s tweet quickly went viral. She then noticed a spelling error in Loughlin’s name and further tweeted, “****** it’s Lori!!”. Take a look at Chrissy Teigen’s tweets here.

Chrissy Teigen’s tweets got plenty of responses within a matter of hours. One Twitter user referred to Lori Loughlin’s scandal and advised Chrissy to “take rowing” lessons. Another Twitter user recommended Chrissy to join a community college since they have great hospitality classes. While other Twitter users chimed with their college and hospitality school stories. Take a look at some of these Twitter responses to Chrissy Teigen’s latest tweet below.

I wanna go to hospitality school. I am old and didn’t take my SATs. How does this work now? How do you get into school? Do I have to Laurie Laughlin photoshop myself being hospitable — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 27, 2021

You need to take rowing ðŸš£‍â™€ï¸ — Molly Jong-FastðŸ¡ (@MollyJongFast) April 27, 2021

I work for a hospitality employment app and will 100% take the professional hit associated with hiring you on a job. What do you wanna do? Line cook? Dishwasher? Coat check? Host? ðŸ˜‚ — Alexis (@TheNotoriousLEX) April 27, 2021

Community colleges have GREAT hospitality classes, especially the ones in LA! Also, have you looked at UCLA extension? I am taking screenwriting courses at the UCLA extension. I also didn't take my SATs (and I got a GED cause I hated school).https://t.co/RvlYVmnnVj — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) April 27, 2021

I got a Hospitality Administration Degree alongside my MFA in Culinary History. It’s super useful! — Molly (@msmollyboston) April 27, 2021

What was Lori Laughlin’s college admission scandal?

Back in 2020, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannuli were found guilty of committing a wire fraud. They both admitted to paying an admission fixer for recruiting their daughters Isabella Rose (22), and Olivia Jade at their school’s rowing team. According to Daily Mail’s report, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannuli paid $500,000 for the same. This payment would have ensured Isabella and Olivia’s recruitment at the University of Southern California’s rowing team. Moreover, this recruitment deal is more surprising since both the women do not have any experience of the sport.

