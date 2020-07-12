Chrissy Teigen Teaches Daughter Luna How To Make Homemade Hot Fudge; See Video Here

Chrissy Teigen has a vast following of 30.4m on Instagram alone. The model and food connoisseur makes good use of her social media presence. Teigen is widely applauded for her quick, easy, and delicious recipes. Her recipes include corn jalapeno cheddar pudding, pineapple-marinated beef skewers, Stone fruit, and mozzarella salad, baked beans with hot dogs on buttered toast, white bean hummus, and a black bean corn salad, Queso fundido with chorizo, Parm Bacon Miso Chili garlic sauce noodles and a lot more. Chrissy also has many vegetarian and vegan recipes on her blog. Listed below are details from her special video on YouTube where she shares her homemade hot fudge recipe.

Chrissy Teigen teaches Luna how to make homemade hot fudge

In a video on her channel, Chrissy Teigen teaches her daughter Luna how to make homemade hot fudge. Teigen decided to post the recipe, especially on her daughter Luna’s birthday. The video starts with Chrissy wearing her simple black robe and hair in a bun. She has the perfect at-home look as she teaches viewers and her daughter to make homemade hot fudge.

The recipe is filled with cold, creamy, textured thick honey and chunks of cornbread with toppings like whipped cream, frosted animal cookies, sprinkles, and a cone on top. Below is the necessary list of ingredients required to make the special recipe.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

¾ cup heavy (whipping) cream

⅔ cup light corn syrup

⅓ cup light or dark brown sugar

⅓ cup cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Firstly one must bring the butter, cream, corn syrup, brown sugar, cocoa powder, and salt to a simmer in a small saucepan. Next one must cook it all and constantly keep stirring, until it all becomes smooth, incorporated, and lump-free. Next, remove the mixture from the heat and add the chocolate chips and vanilla. Do not forget to keep stirring until it is all very smooth.

Lastly, serve the warm, hot, and delicious mixture over any choice of your favourite ice cream with toppings of your choice. One could either pick rainbow sprinkles, frosted circus animal crackers, homemade whipped cream, choco chips, nuts or just about anything they like on their hot fudge dessert.

