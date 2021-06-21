Chrissy Teigen Threatens Legal Action Against Michael Costello's 'fictional' DMs

Chrissy Teigen bullying controversy rose to another level recently as she sought legal help against them. The Chrissy's Court star, who has been under fire over the multiple bullying allegations, spoke out against Michael Costello's accusations and threatened legal action against his accusations and "fabricated" DMs. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have both took to their social media handles to hit out at the allegations made against them.

Chrissy Teigen threatens legal action against Michael Costello

On Saturday, June 19, Chrissy Teigen took to her social media accounts to address the ongoing controversy. Chrissy Teigen’s legal team released a lengthy statement, written on behalf of Teigen, on her social media accounts. Sharing the long post, Chrissy wrote, “No idea what the f- Michael Costello is doing.”

No idea what the fuck michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here: pic.twitter.com/Y9FjJAY3Xw — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2021

He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So, while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here,” the 35-year-old TV personality added. Meanwhile, she also posted a fresh set of screenshots of her and Michael Costello’s chat.

Michael Costello also posted videos where he was VERY confused about Leona Lewis’ stylist reaching out and being kind. Imagine my surprise when my past three years have been this: pic.twitter.com/cxiMAlLUvm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2021

In the new screenshots shared on Chrissy Teigen's Twitter, the fashion designer seems to be the only one speaking as there is not a single reply to any of his messages from her. Sharing the new snaps, she wrote, “Michael Costello also posted videos where he was VERY confused about Leona Lewis’ stylist reaching out and being kind. Imagine my surprise when my past three years have been this.”

Chrissy Teigen bullying controversy

Model and actor Chrissy Teigen last week ran into trouble yet again as Michael Costello, who came in 4th place on season 8 of Project Runway and was the second runner-up on Project Runway All-Stars in 2012, took to his Instagram to accuse Teigen of years-long bullying. The designer turned reality star accused Chrissy of threatening to ruin his career.

Michael Costello was earlier attributed to saying some racist comments. During his accusation, he revealed that the attributions were wrongly placed which Chrissy didn’t believe. He said that she lashed out publicly via Twitter in 2014, harming his care. He concluded his accusations by claiming that the events gave him trauma and even made him have suicidal thoughts. This set of accusations came only days after Chrissy Teigen reportedly stepped away from her role in the Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, owing to the already prevailing bullying controversies against her.

IMAGE: CHRISSY TEIGEN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.