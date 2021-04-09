Chrissy Teigen Transforms Her Look As She Debuts Pink Candy Floss Hair; See Pic

Chrissy Teigen left her fans in awe as she changed her look and debuted pink candy floss hair. Chrissy gave a sneak peek into her new look to her fans and followers through her Instagram story. Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's latest transformation here -

Chrissy Teigen debuts pink candy floss hair

Pic Credit: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

Chrissy Teigen who is prominently known for her golden brown locks, took to her Instagram stories to show off her new astonishing and vibrant look to her 34.5 million followers on Instagram. The model and television personality showed her gratitude to her stylist Irinel de LeoÌn for her transformation, as well as extension specialist Priscilla Valles for providing the overnight length to her hair. Chrissy gave advice to her fans and followers who wished to have the same look as her. She said that if they wanted the same colour as hers then they should mix Manic Panic Cotton Candy with Pravana Rose Quartz.

This is not the first time that the model has changed her look so drastically. Earlier, Chrissy had shared a video in which she was seen sporting long silver locks. While sharing the video, she wrote, " trust me it’s my midlife lol".

Chrissy Teigen shares an adorable video of son Miles and daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen's photos and videos often feature her kids, daughter Luna and son Miles, that she has with her husband singer John Legend. Recently, Chrissy shared an adorable video on Instagram of her kids. The video showed her daughter Luna painting her brother Miles' nails and them having an adorable interaction. Take a look at the adorable video here.

A quick look at Chrissy Teigen's career

Chrissy Teigen is a professional model and is best known for her cover in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She co-hosts the celebrity musical competition series Lip Sync Battle along with rapper LL Cool J. Chrissy has written two cookbooks. Her book titled Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat went on to become the New York Times bestseller and the second-best-selling cookbook of the year.

