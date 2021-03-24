Chrissy Teigen Tweets The Recipe For Jacket Potatoes, Leaves Netizens Divided

Model and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen is often seeing engaging with her fans and informing them about the new things she learns. She recently shared a picture and recipe for jacket potatoes she learnt. Netizens gave a mixed response to the same. Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's viral tweet and reactions to it.

Chrissy Teigen's jacket potatoes tweet gets a mixed response

Chrissy Teigen recently tweeted an entire recipe for jacket potatoes which she learnt online. She also shared a picture of the one that she cooked. The recipe included potatoes, Tuna, baked beans, mayonnaise, sweetcorn and butter. Netizens were confused about cooking potatoes and tuna together as they make a bad combination according to them. The tweet went viral in the US as well as in the UK where jacket potatoes are extremely popular. Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's viral tweet here.

Reactions to Chrissy Teigen's latest tweet

Twitter users posted hilarious reactions to Chrissy Teigen's latest tweet. A Twitter user wrote that they would report her to the FBI for eating. They also called the people who would eat this would be a 'certified psychopath'. Another asked why would someone add tuna and potatoes together. The user wrote that he is glad she recently learnt about it. He also mentioned that he would never try this. Take a look at some of the replies on Chrissy Teigen's Twitter recipe.

I am reporting this to the FBI anyone eating this is a certified psycho path — televisionB (@television_b) March 20, 2021

Really? Tuna on a potato? Glad you just now learned about that, @chrissyteigen!! Hard pass for me! — Dave Pounds #TrumpCrimesCommission (@davepounds) March 20, 2021

A Twitter user wrote that as an American, she is horrified to know that people put beans on other carbs like potatoes and bread. She asked how bloated would one feel after having the dish. A user even wrote that this was the most cursed thing she has ever seen. Take a look at these comments from American Twitter users.

as an american, it kind of appalls me that y’all put beans on other carbs (like potatoes and bread). i feel like i’d be overwhelmed at just how... thick it would feel? what’s it like? — Morgan P (@morganriverss) March 20, 2021

This is the most cursed thing I’ve ever witnessed https://t.co/D1Qk41brML — the ultimate hermit (@ave_Maria7331) March 21, 2021

Twitter users from the UK had completely different reactions to the same. A user wrote that she is sure the recipe will make it to Chrissy's new cookbook. She also mentioned that she would definitely buy the book. Another wrote that Chrissy has upgraded the 'grandmaster food levels'. She asked how do Americans not have jacket potatoes and wrote that she feels sorry for them. A user wrote that jacket potatoes are the best. She wrote, "! In the UK at cafes, you can get them with dozens of fillings." She had once asked for a jacket potato with cheese and red sauce.

As much as this shock to Americans delights me, I can be assured that this but boujie will be in her next cookbook. And will I buy it? Yes. https://t.co/NlNjVZ4P6R — Shannen with an E (@WithAnENotAnO) March 23, 2021

You’ve upgraded to grand master food levels, Chrissy.

How do Americans not have jacket potatoes?! I feel sorry for them. https://t.co/g8qLbgiA3j — eski (@eskimodo) March 23, 2021

They are the best! In the UK at cafes, you can get them with dozens of fillings. Though once I asked for one with cheese and “red sauce”, thinking that might be a new and exciting condiment to try and they squirted ketchup all over it — jen (@ms_jenniferanne) March 20, 2021

Promo image source: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram