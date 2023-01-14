Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Third Child With Husband John Legend

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have welcomed their third child, media reports say. The American singer-songwriter shared the big news while he was performing at a private concert on Friday night.

The 'All Of Me' singer told the crowd that he and his wife welcomed 'the little baby this morning'. 'What a blessed day,' John Legend said, adding that although he 'didn't get a lot of sleep' he felt 'energized' after spending 'a lot of time' by Chrissy's side at the hospital.

A fan who attended the concert tweeted the news on Friday evening saying, "@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning #congratulations."

@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning #congratulations — astonfenly (@astonfenly) January 14, 2023

Chrissy and John have been married since 2013 and share two other children together - Luna (6) and Miles (4).

Back in August 2022, the model announced on Instagram with photos of her baby bump that she was expecting again.

In her pregnancy announcement, Chrissy described the last few years as a 'blur of emotions' following the loss of their son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy and their subsequent battle to conceive via IVF.

While she originally stated the loss as a 'miscarraige', she later shared a heartbreaking post to reveal that it was the result of a life-saving abortion. She explained she made the 'difficult decision' to terminate the pregnancy after coming to terms with the fact that neither she nor the baby was likely survive.

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago," Chrissy had said.

