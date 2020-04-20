Chrissy Teigen's Best Pictures In Swimsuits That You Must Check Out

Chrissy Teigen is a popular television personality, actor and author. She is known for her attractive personality and impeccable looks. Teigen kick-started her modelling career with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and refused to look back since then. Chrissy Teigen is quite active on social media. She is known for her engaging posts and hilarious tweets. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best photos in swimsuits that you must check out right away.

Chrissy Teigen’s best photos in swimsuits

1. A throwback post

Chrissy Teigen has been sharing throwback posts amid the lockdown. In one of them, she has donned a gorgeous lime swimsuit. Featuring polka dots, this dress is flaunting her well-toned body. Have a look.

2. The one from her modelling days

Chrissy Teigen has shared a throwback photo from her modelling days. In this, she is walking down the ramp in a white bikini. For a complete look, she wore dangles, loose hair and charming smile. Accompanied by the photo, Chrissy Teigen wrote a hilarious caption.

3. Beach days

The actor is rejoicing on the beach with her children. They are sitting on the sand and playing with it. In the photo, Chrissy Teigen has donned a black beach outfit. Have a look.

4. Fellow models

Chrissy Teigen shared a throwback photo featuring herself with fellow models including Behati Prinsloo and Hilary Rhoda. They all are posing gracefully in a bikini for an old Victoria’s Secret catalogue. Have a look at her incredible pictures:

