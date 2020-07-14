Chrissy Teigen’s Butternut Squash Thai Curry Is Comfort On A Plate; See Recipe

Chrissy Teigen started her career as a swimsuit model and then went on to make her mark in several films, shows, etc. In 2016, she released her first culinary book titled Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat which went on to become a bestseller that year. Later in 2018, she released her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More. Chrissy Teigen launched her website in 2019. The website is an archive of several recipes by her. With all that being said, try making this butternut squash Thai curry by Chrissy Tiegen yet.

Chrissy Teigen’s butternut squash Thai curry

Ingredients needed:

Two tablespoons of vegetable oil

One red bell pepper, sliced

One yellow onion, sliced

One tablespoon of minced garlic

One tablespoon of minced ginger

Thinly sliced hot

Chillies

Four tablespoons of red curry paste

One tablespoon of yellow curry powder

Three cups of peeled and diced butternut squash

One can of garbanzo beans

One can of coconut milk

One cup of vegetable broth

1/4th cup of fresh basil leaves

Two teaspoons of sugar

Half a teaspoon of kosher salt

Cilantro leaves as required

How to make:

Take a large saucepan and heat it over medium heat Add some oil and let it heat Once the oil is heated, add the bell peppers Now, throw in the onions too Cook them for about three to four minutes It should become slightly brown Now, add the garlic, ginger and chillies to the saucepan Add the red curry paste and yellow curry powder Keep stirring and let it cook for about five minutes until it turns fragrant Now, add the butternut squash and the garbanzo beans too Pour in the coconut milk and vegetable broth to the saucepan Add the basil leaves, sugar and salt Bring the entire mixture to a boil Now, cover it and let it simmer on low heat for a while Keep it on low heat until the squash is cooked and turns soft for about 25 minutes Take some rice on a plate and pour some of this butternut squash Thai curry on the top Garnish with some cilantro and dig in.

