Chrissy Teigen's 'Clueless' Reference Has Fans Convinced She's Throwing Shade

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is back on Instagram after a short hiatus following her massive bullying scandal, where several celebrities came forward and accused the model of bullying them in the past. She took to her social media handle earlier today and shared a picture, with the caption having a 'Clueless' reference. Even though fans were quick to figure out her reference to the 1995 cult classic starring Alicia Silverstone, others felt like she was shading designer Michael Costello, who had earlier accused her and her husband John Legend of bullying him back in 2014.

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram post

Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram handle recently and shared a stunning picture of herself, where she could be seen donning a pink bodycon Alaia dress that had red-colored polka dots made on it. The model paired the dress with transparent heels and kept her hair open with subtle waves. Her caption read, "celebrating lurrrrrve. congrats to my sister and her fiancé Michael! also this is like a totally important designer!!!!".

Netizens react to Chrissy Teigen's post

Chrissy Teigen has a following of close to 35 million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered around 1 million likes in less than a day. Fans and followers of the supermodel were quick to point out the 'Clueless' reference in her caption. The 1995 Alicia Silverstone film had the iconic line, 'this is like a totally important designer', which Chrissy used in her caption as well. While some people thought that it is just a fun reference, others figured that maybe she is throwing shade at designer Michael Costello, who accused her of bullying him. One of the comments on Chrissy's post read, "Goddammit I love a Clueless reference.", while another one stated "à totally important designer !! ".... 🌴🌴🌴 I caught that 😂😂😂😂😂".

Chrissy Teigen bullying controversy

Chrissy Teigen came under the scanner after her series of tweets subjected to bullying model Courtney Stodden resurfaced on the internet. The tweets, dating back to 2011, brought to light the behavior that Courtney was subjected to because of her marriage to a much older Hutchinson. Chrissy Teigen's tweets went a notch higher after she said, in a not so subtle manner that Courtney should die. On May 13, 2021, Chrissy Teigen made a public apology on Twitter. Fashion designer Michael Costello also accused her of bullying him in the past.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

