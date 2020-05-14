Chrissy Teigen's Guide To Getting The Perfect Peel For Eggs; Read

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular American celebs. She is married to critically acclaimed singer John Legend. Chrissy Teigen's recipes are always making rounds on the internet and fans are always seen flooding her YouTube channel videos with likes and comments. Recently, the model talked about her 'night egg' and told her fans the secret of peeling an egg perfectly. Read more for details:

Chrissy Teigen's perfect egg peel technique

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most active social media user celebrities. She is frequently seen talking to her social media handle to post photos and videos of her family, herself, and her cooking skills. She recently talked about how she always goes to bed with some food and stated how it is eggs nowadays. Earlier it used to be beef jerky but it made her extra puffed in the mornings so she avoids it now, she tweeted.

In the video, she recently posted on her social media handle, she gave her fans a secret to peeling eggs that help her peel eggs perfectly. She said she "slams it" then rolls it on a hard surface and the peels come out easily. These eggs have to be hard-boiled first. The third step is to cut the egg in half using a sharp knife. This gives you a perfect egg. Here is the video:

there used to be a person here. now it’s just eggs pic.twitter.com/uMcVWwEcuC — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2019

For the unversed, Teigen is a master chief and has her own channel where she teaches her fans how to cook. Her specialties include non-veg recipes and desserts. She frequently shares videos of her cooking on her social media handles. Fans are always praising the celeb through their comments.

