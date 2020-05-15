Chrissy Teigen's Favourite LA Restaurants That One Can Check Out Post Lockdown

Chrissy Teigen's love for food is evident all over her social media handles. Her website offers new recipes, new cookbooks, delicious desserts and a lot more to food lovers. Chrissy Teigen not only enjoys cooking but also loves exploring restaurants across the globe.

Her website contains a list of restaurants that one should try when in New York or LA. The restaurant options include Intercontinental, Sushi, Asian, Italian, Meat, Mexican, BBQ, Hot Chicken, Breakfast, and Desserts. Here are Chrissy Teigen's favourite restaurants in Los Angeles as mentioned on her official website cravingsbychrissyteigen.com.

Chrissy Teigen's guide to LA restaurants that you must check out

Spago Beverly Hills

This is one of Chrissy Teigen's favourite Intercontinental restaurants in LA. The actress urges fans to visit this restaurant to try their tuna cone, pasta, A5 wagyu, desserts and non-alcoholic drink titled Cracklin’ Rosie. The popular restaurant is located at 176 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

Giorgio Baldi

When it comes to Italian food in LA, Chrissy Teigen trusts the Giorgio Baldi restaurant the most. Teigen loves their agnolotti pasta, grilled langoustines and Aragosta Saltata. The popular and chic restaurant is located at 114 West Channel Road, Santa Monica Canyon, CA 90402.

Escuela Taqueria

Chrissy Teigen loves Mexican food and her top restaurant in LA for Mexican is none other than Escuela Taqueria. Teigen recommends trying all their tacos along with chicken tinga tostada and the pork belly. The restaurant is located at 7615 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036.

