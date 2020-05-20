Chrissy Teigen's Lip-smacking Cake Batter Popcorn Recipe Is Simply Wow

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen knows how to used social media to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. Not only does the supermodel enjoy a humungous fan following on Instagram, but she also uses her blog to pursue her passion for cooking. Chrissy constantly updates her blog with different kitchen videos and lip-smacking recipes. The most recent addition to Chrissy's blog is the Cake Batter Popcorn recipe.

Chrissy Teigen gave a major throwback to the recipe that she first shared back in 2012. The diva addressed her viewers saying that it would be fun to share some old posts from time to time. Calling it “From the Vault” she chose Cake Batter Popcorn for her first throwback post. Chrissy confessed that she was obsessed with this delicious recipe and has received a ton of requests for the recipe.

Chrissy Teigen further mentioned how she would make Cake Batter Popcorn for every party and put it into cute little gift bags. However, now she only makes it for fun. The supermodel promised her fans that they will love this recipe. Here is Chrissy Teigen's Cake Batter Popcorn recipe from her blog.

Cake Batter Popcorn

(Image Source: Chrissy Teigen's From The Vault Blog page)

Serves: 8

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients required to make Cake Batter Popcorn

(Image Source: Chrissy Teigen's From The Vault Blog page)

8 cups of Kettle corn

1 ¼ cups of white chocolate chips

1/3 cup of boxed yellow cake mix

3 tablespoons of rainbow sprinkles

2 teaspoons of rainbow nonpareils

1 teaspoon of flaky salt such as Maldon

How to make Cake Batter Popcorn?

(Image Source: Chrissy Teigen's From The Vault Blog page)

Arrange popcorn in a single layer on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet.

Put the white chocolate chips in a glass bowl and microwave it until it smoothens. Stir it every 45 seconds for about 2 to 2 ½ minutes.

Whisk in the cake batter and rainbow sprinkles with a fork and drizzle all over the popcorn.

Gently toss the mixture to get it all incorporated, then sprinkle the nonpareils and sea salt.

Cool it and it is ready to serve.

