Chrissy Teigen's Son Miles Is A Total Daddy's Boy And These Pictures Are A Proof

Chrissy Teigen is a model and entrepreneur who can rock any and every outfit in style. Teigen’s Instagram is full of aesthetic photos of hers and important happenings in her life. She also has a natural flair for making fashion statements and often serves her sharpest looks, inspiring her fans and followers.

Also read: Chrissy Teigen Enjoys A Family Picnic With Husband John Legend And Her Kids Amid Lockdown

Often she posts photos of her family on her Instagram. The model’s social media is full of her incredible cooking skills as well as photos of John and her kids. Take a look at the photos of Miles and John on Chrissy Teigen's handle.

Also read: When Chrissy Teigen Appeared As Herself On Shows And In Movies

The model in the above post that her ‘cravings collection’ is out. Cravings is Chrissy Teigen's website that includes everything from food recipes to restaurant recommendations. In this video, you can see Miles is in the arms of his father John Legend.

“I have crabs”, the model wrote on the caption as she posted this photo of John, Miles and Luna. In the first picture, the duo is seen wearing printed shorts. They look adorable. If the one thing Chrissy pulls of flawlessly on her Instagram apart from her stunning style, it's the adorable photos she posts of her family.

Chrissy Teigen wrote "Da Bears", sharing the nickname she has for her son and husband n this photo as she posted it in December 2019. The All of Me singer also shared a similar photo with both his kids lounging in the beautiful clear water. The duo looks cute in the photo. Check out more photos from Chrissy Teigen's Instagram below.

Chrissy Teigen showed that both Luna and Miles are following their dad. She posted this video showing off her kids' musical talents. Everything seems to be going well until little Miles tumbles off the chair. Teigen also reassured everyone that the 17-month-old tot was totally fine after his fall and “didn’t even flinch". All of them look adorable here.

Chrissy Teigen posted a video on her Instagram in which John and a one-year-old Miles, play My Favorite Things together on the piano. While John is singing and playing, Miles can be seen improvising a bit. They both look incredibly cute in the video.

Another photo where she used the father-son nickname that she gave them "Da Bears". A fetus Miles looks incredibly adorable in the picture with John. Miles looks like a mini version of John Legend.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.