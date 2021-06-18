Chrissy Teigen's Team Hits Back At Michael Costello, Calls The Screenshots 'fake'

Chrissy Teigen has been under the fire for her old posts regarding bullying. Now, her team has come forward to address yet another allegation that was made by fashion designer Michael Costello. Earlier, he took to his Instagram account to share a story about how he was bullied for saying racist slurs even though the pictures floating on the internet were fake. He also shared the screenshots with Chrissy where she is seen saying that "racist people like you deserve to suffer and die". Now the model's team has responded.

Chrissy Teigen bullying controversy

As per a report in Business Insider, Chrissy's team claimed that the Instagram screenshots shared by the fashion designer are fake. The publication noted that there were some inconsistencies in the chat that may suggest that it was altered in any manner. Examples included the absence of a verified tick mark beside the model's name which suggested that the screenshots were taken in 2014 when the platform did not initiate the verified mark. Another thing that follows this is the colours of the messages. It is purple and blue that was recently introduced by the platform in 2020.

As per the publication, another example of inconsistencies involve the video chat icon in the chat that was introduced by Instagram in 2018. Other than this, the profile picture of the model also belongs to the time when she changed it in 2016. After the team revealed the details, the fashion designer hasn't released any statement regarding the matter.

The post in question was made 3 days ago, i.e June 15. In the long post, the fashion designer claimed that the model bullied him in 2014. He also claimed that the bullying happened over a photoshopped image of a comment where he appeared to use the N-word. He also said that he has "unhealed trauma" due to his experience with the model. Check out the post.

After more than a month of Chrissy being accused of bullying Courtney Stodden, she made her comeback with a note where she apologised for her behaviour and also said that she was young and had no idea of what she did. She also said, "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry". In the long post, Chrissy said that there is no justification for her behaviour and that she is not the victim. Check it out.

IMAGE: Chrissy Teigen and Michael Costello's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.