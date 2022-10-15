Christian Bale Claims He Was Paid Less Than His Make-up Artists For 'American Psycho'

Since his acting debut as a teenager, Christian Bale has been extremely private about his life. Over the years, the actor has worked in several films and has proved his acting mettle. However, his work was not much appreciated during the 2000 film American Psycho. The actor recently revealed he was paid lesser than his make-up artists for the movie.

In an interview with GQ, Christian Bale recently opened up about his salary for the 2000 horror film. During the chat, the actor revealed that he was paid the absolute minimum that the makers were legally allowed to pay him. At that time, the Batman star lived with his father and sister in a house that was getting repossessed. His situation made him realise that he needed to earn better.

Bale said, "Well, in honesty, the first thing was that I’d taken so long trying to do it, and they had paid me the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me. And I had a house that I was sharing with my dad and my sister and that was getting repossessed. So the first thing was: 'Holy crap. I’ve got to get a bit of money', because I’ve got American Psycho done."

The actor further revealed that he was mocked by his make-up artists whose paychecks were better than his. The Thor: Love And Thunder actor said, "I remember one time sitting in the make-up trailer and the make-up artists were laughing at me because I was getting paid less than any of them." "And so that was my motivation after that. It was just: 'I got to get enough that the house doesn’t get repossessed,'" he added.

Details about American Psycho

The 2000 horror film American Psycho is helmed by Mary Harron, who also co-wrote its screenplay. It is based on a 1991 novel of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis. The movie follows the story of a New York City investment banker named Patrick Bateman, played by Bale, who leads a dual life. It also features Jared Leto, Willem Dafoe, Josh Lucas and Samantha Mathis in supporting roles.

Image: Twitter/@ShadowKnightPK