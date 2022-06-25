Christian Bale Hasn't Watched 'The Batman' But Has THIS To Say About Robert Pattinson

Christian Bale is set to make his MCU debut in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. He will be seen playing the role of Gorr the God Butcher, the eery-looking supervillain on a mission to erase the existence of all gods.

Although the Hollywood star is basking in the positive reception of his character seen in the trailer, Bale was known for playing Batman three times in Christopher Nolan’s Batman franchise. Recently, he admitted that he has not watched the recent cape crusader film, Matt Reeves' The Batman but had something to say about its headliner Robert Pattinson.

The latter was critically acclaimed for his performance.

Christian Bale on Robert Pattinson

In an interview with Variety during the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, the 48-year-old actor admitted that he has not yet come around to watching The Batman. Released on March 4, 2022, Matt Reeves took a darker approach to the franchise reboot and spotlighted Bruce Wayne's exceptional detective skills as he chased after Penguin, a criminal mastermind.

Bale affirmed that he will see The Batman, adding, ''Listen, mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savour films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will.''

On the other hand, the Academy Award winner had nothing but positive words for the 36-year-old English actor. Bale said about Pattinson, ''Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other, talked a little bit about it ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things.”

Have you witnessed vengeance yet? #TheBatman, NOW PLAYING, only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/x2Xvv55gkb — The Batman (@TheBatman) March 13, 2022

The seasoned actor also talked about his MCU debut and how his kids persuaded him to take on the role of Gorr The God Butcher albeit his kids did not leave him with many choices of his own. ''I always just look at who’s directing it, who are the people involved, is it a good story, am I gonna get something out of it. With this one, it was my kids saying to me, ‘By the way, you’re doing this one,’ and I went, ‘Am I really?’ And they said, ‘Yes you are,’ and I went, ‘OK, yes I am' ''.

Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, will be released in India on July 7, 2022.

Image: AP/IMAGE: Instagram/TheBatman