Christian Bale Or George Clooney Might Replace Michael Keaton In The Flash If He's Busy

Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie is one of the highly anticipated projects of DC and Warner Bros. The DCEU will be taking a step ahead with the movie. Ben Affleck is confirmed to be a part of the movie in a cameo and Michael Keaton’s Batman was also expected to feature in the movie. However, according to a report by express.co.uk, Christian Bale or George Clooney could be approached to replace Michael Keaton’s Batman in the movie if he is too busy.

Christian Bale or George Clooney as Batman in The Flash

In an interview with Deadline, Michael Keaton expressed his doubts over his busy schedule and the pandemic situation in the UK. The Flash movie is expected to be shot in the UK which will be directed by Andy Muschietti. During his interview, Michael Keaton shared that he currently has a lot of things going on in terms of work. He also added that he haven’t had the time yet to look at The Flash thing. He mentioned that he does not really know and has to look at the last draft yet.

However, it is still very likely that Michael Keaton will play the alternate Batman alongside Ben Affleck in The Flash. But if the actor is too busy in his projects then Christian Bale or George Clooney may be considered for replacing him. According to Daniel Richtman’s sources, the studio is considering George Clooney and Christian Bale to play Batman in The Flash.

For the unversed, Christian Bale has played the caped crusader in the popular Dark Knight trilogy by Christopher Nolan. His role earned praises from both the audience and critics alike. On the other hand, George Clooney was a part of the Batman Vs Robin that did not really pan out to be as huge as it was expected to be. That being said It is still unclear about who will be playing the alternate Batman with Ben Affleck’s version of the hero.

Michael Keaton as Batman

Michael Keaton has played Batman in the 1989 Batman and its sequel Batman Returns from 1992. During his interview, Michael Keaton also talked about the current COVID-19 situation in the UK. He mentioned that he is more concerned about it than anything and he is keeping an eye on the pandemic situation in the UK. He also shared that because of the pandemic he is living outside the city away from everybody because he is concerned. Therefore, his return as Batman is still under the shadows.

Image Credits: Stills from The Dark Knight Rises and Batman & Robin trailers