Christian Bale Says He Didn't Know What MCU Was Even After Signing 'Thor: Love & Thunder'

Marvel Studios is surely going the extra mile to bring superhero stories to the forefront in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The next film in line is Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love And Thunder for which marvel fans are eagerly waiting. To ignite the excitement among fans, its makers unveiled the film's trailer much before its release and also introduced Christain Bale as the lead antagonist and supervillain Gorr: The God Butcher.

While the movie will mark Bale's second attempt at a comic-book-based film after Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, the actor recently revealed how he did not know what MCU was even after signing Thor: Love And Thunder.

In a recent chat with Total Film, Christian Bale was asked if he had thought about taking up another comic book role after playing the Caped Crusador in the Batman trilogy. With his answer, the actor surely shocked his fans as he revealed that he did not know what MCU was.

The actor said, "Absolutely not, no. That didn't even enter into my head at all. I'd read that, and people would go, 'Oh, look at this! He's entered the MCU!' And I'd go, 'I've done what? I haven't entered s**t, thank you very much.' I'm like, 'The MCU?' I had to ask what that was."

Christian Bale reveals his first reaction after reading about Gorr

Further in the interview, Christian Bale revealed that he also made the mistake of reading about Gorr on Google. The actor revealed he was baffled to see that the comic-book villain runs around in a "G-string." He added how he thought he was not the right actor to play the role but it was Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Watiti who convinced him and "dispelled any notions of running around in that." He added, "But I always did think what he could do with this in front of a bluescreen – he could chuck on whatever he wants later on."

Thor: Love And Thunder's star cast also includes Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson along with the Guardians Of The Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and more. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 8, 2022. Take a look at the film's trailer here.

Image: AP