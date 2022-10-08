Christian Bale Talks About Retiring From Acting; 'This Has To End...'

Celebrated Academy Award Winning actor, Cristian Bale, known for hit films The Dark Night, Batman Begins and more, opened up about potentially retiring from acting. Bale has been acting since 13 with his breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg's 1987 war film Empire of the Sun. His depictions of serial killer Patrick Bateman in the black comedy American Psycho (2000) and the title part in the psychological thriller The Machinist helped him earn greater attention (2004).

He first played the superhero Batman in Batman Begins in 2005 and then reprised the role in The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). His performances in the trilogy—one of the highest-grossing movie franchises—received praise for his work.

Christian Bale talks about retiring from acting

In an interview with GQ, Christian Bale talked about his possible retirement from acting. The 48-year-old actor said that apart from acting, he wants to pursue his other interests, adding that he enjoys the stretches where he doesn't have to pretend to be someone else.

"More than content: f***ing ecstatic. I've always been bent on "When's this gonna end? This has to end." I like doing things that have nothing to do with the film. And I find myself very happily not playing dress-up, not pretending to be somebody else for long lengths of time," said Bale.

Bale further told GQ that he felt to continue acting to support his family and for health reasons. "And I’ll just nod. But, yeah. Look, me and a couple of friends, we were kinda doing these little skits. But every kid does. Every kid acts a little bit in that way. And then, just, I found myself in the position that family things…finding I can support the family through doing it: That’s why I’m doing it. And I do have an absolute love/hate relationship with it. And I think that is quite a healthy thing," said Christian

Image: AP