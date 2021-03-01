Christian Bale To Team Up Again With Director Scott Cooper For 'The Pale Blue Eyes'

Christian Bale has been signed on to play a detective in his next film. He will be partnering again with director Scott Cooper. They have previously collaborated on Out of the Furnace and Hostiles. Titled The Pale Blue Eye, it will mark the actor and director’s third project with each other.

Deadline reported that Christian Bale will appear in the adaptation of Louis Bayard's novel The Pale Blue Eye. The script is penned by Scott Cooper, who will also helm the project. The thriller plot follows the attempt to solve a series of murders that happened in 1830 at the U. S. Military Academy at West Point. Bale will portray a veteran detective who investigates the murders. He is helped by a detailed-oriented young cadet who will later become a world-famous author, Edgar Allan Poe.

The project will be financed and produced by Cross Creek, who earned the Golden Globe-nomination for The Trail of the Chicago 7. The domestic distribution rights are co-handled by CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content at the European Film Market. Christian Bale will produce with Scott Cooper, John Lesher, and Cross Creek’s Tyler Thompson. The plan is to shoot between September and November 2021.

Scott Cooper mentioned that even though Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston and died, delirious, in Baltimore, the majority of his life was spent in Virginia, his home state. The filmmaker said that Allan Poe bequeathed them with the detective genre, and he is still "such a presence" in their culture, with every horror, mystery, and science fiction writer indebted to Poe.

Cooper stated that the film is his attempt at a "large-canvas whodunit, with a serial killer" at its center. He wants to make movies that push him into a different, maybe uncomfortable space, but he is "glad" to have Christian Bale go there with him. The director asserted that he wanted to make this for over a decade and fortunately for him, Bale has "perfectly aged" into the lead character.

Scott Cooper said that the actor was "far too young" when he first thought of making The Pale Blue Eye. He noted that films are meant to happen at the right time. The filmmaker admitted that Christian Bale is "always in high demand," but to be able to make this with him will be "such a joy" for him.

