Christian Bale's Birthday: 6 Intense Physical Transformations The Batman Actor Undertook

Christian Bale is known for undergoing intense physical transformations to play his roles. On his birthday let's take a look at some such transformations.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Image: @filmklub/Instagram

Christain Bale played Patrick Bateman, a serial killer, in American Psycho. Bale exercised and tanned himself for months to achieve Bateman's muscular body and had his teeth capped 

Image: @treasure_sunken/Twitter

Bale's transformation in the psychological thriller The Machinist is one the most intense transformation of the actor. His diet was mad up of only an apple, black coffee and a can of tuna

Image: @Cine_mod/Twitter

Bale had to regain all the weight he lost in The Machinist for his role as Batman in Batman Begins. The actor regained almost 50 kgs

Image: @planosperfectos/Twitter

For his role in American Hustle,  the actor lost 20 kg, shaved part of his head and adopted a slouched posture, which reduced his height by 3 inches and caused him to suffer a herniated disc

Image: @BlackWidow_221/Twitter

Bale played the role of US Vice President Dick Cheney in the 2018 movie Vice. He gained over 18 kg and shaved his head to portray the former President

Image: @christianbale_/Instagram

Bale then portrayed sports car racing driver Ken Miles in the 2019 sports drama Ford v Ferrari, for which he lost 32 kg after playing Cheney

Christian bale, Batman, The dark knight
