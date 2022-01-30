Christian Bale's Birthday: 6 Intense Physical Transformations The Batman Actor Undertook

Last Updated: 30th January, 2022 19:55 IST

Bale then portrayed sports car racing driver Ken Miles in the 2019 sports drama Ford v Ferrari, for which he lost 32 kg after playing Cheney

Bale played the role of US Vice President Dick Cheney in the 2018 movie Vice. He gained over 18 kg and shaved his head to portray the former President

For his role in American Hustle, the actor lost 20 kg, shaved part of his head and adopted a slouched posture, which reduced his height by 3 inches and caused him to suffer a herniated disc

Bale had to regain all the weight he lost in The Machinist for his role as Batman in Batman Begins. The actor regained almost 50 kgs

Bale's transformation in the psychological thriller The Machinist is one the most intense transformation of the actor. His diet was mad up of only an apple, black coffee and a can of tuna

Christain Bale played Patrick Bateman, a serial killer, in American Psycho. Bale exercised and tanned himself for months to achieve Bateman's muscular body and had his teeth capped

