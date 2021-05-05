Christian Serratos Reveals Why She Wants To Make Director Cry With 'Selena: The Series'

American actor Christian Serratos hopes netizens shed a tear watching Netflix's Selena: The Series Season 2, which premiered on the streaming giant yesterday, May 4, 2021. In the latest digital cover for ELLE Magazine's May issue, The Twilight Saga star revealed she is "very sinister" because tears signal a performance well done for her. Christian also spilt the beans about growing up admiring Selena Quintanilla and expressed that although her life story has been a tragedy, it was a joy to play her in Selena: The Series.

Christian Serratos says her goal is to always 'make the director cry'

Ahead of Selena: The Series release date, lead actor Christian Serratos spoke about the joy of playing Selena Quintanilla in the Netflix Original and revealed how she gauges whether the work she did was compelling or not. For the second instalment of the biographical drama, the 30-year-old wants the audience to shed tears as she said, "I’m very sinister, but that’s kind of how I gauge at work if what I did was compelling". She also revealed making director Hiromi Kamata break into tears as she stated that she knows her performance is extremely good if Hiromi cries. Christian also jokingly added saying making the director cry was her goal.

For the unversed, Christain Serratos plays the titular role of Selena Quintanilla in this Moisés Zamora series, which focuses on the iconic Tejano singer's life and career before her death in 1995. During her conversation with the magazine, The Walking Dead actor expressed that playing Selena in the Netflix biographical drama was a dream come true for her. She said, "I grew up admiring her, dreaming about whether I [would] ever have the opportunity to meet her or play her, just wanting to feel connected to her in some way. Even though [her story] is a tragedy, it was a joy to play her." Shedding some light on the second part of Selena: The Series, Christian added, "I think the most poignant thing about the second part of the series is that we focused on the light that she was. Not how her life ended "

Take a look:

IMAGE: CHRISTIAN SERROTOS' INSTAGRAM