Christina Aguilera And Matthew Rutler's Rare Photos From Their 'Christmas Edition'

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler got engaged in February 2014. The duo is parents to a 6-year-old daughter. Recently, Christina shared some rare images of herself with Matthew Ruler where they can be seen celebrating Christmas. Fans loaded her post with numerous likes and comments.

Have a look at Christina Aguilera's Instagram photos and videos -

In the picture, the duo is seen having a cosy and good time by the poolside. They were seen posing in the pool in red and white Santa hats. There was also a bounce house in the background. The 40-year-old singer Christina was seen in a blue and red swimsuit with a Minnie Mouse Santa hat whereas, Matthew Rutler was seen with a fake white beard and a striped hat.

In one video, Matthew was seen swimming towards Christina while he made funny faces. In the other video, they were seen celebrating white Christmas as they spewed artificial snow in their front yard to make it into a true winter wonderland. The video showed the white fluff falling onto their spacious yard. Christina can be heard saying that this was how they got snow in Los Angeles.

In the other picture, the couple was seen posing in the snowy yard. They were seen holding up a sparkling glass of champagne along with their dogs. The couple was seen in black coloured winter clothes. She captioned these pictures by saying that it was a holiday photo dump that displayed a stay home edition.

The American singer, Christina was earlier married to Jordon Bratman. The couple was dating for two years before they got married. She was married to him for a span of 6 years from 2005 to 2011. The former couple shares a son named Max who is 12. Earlier, she shared photos in which she can be seen spending quality time with her son.

The duo can be seen chilling on the couch, while they play video games on Nintendo Switch. She captioned her post saying that Nintendo had been perfect for them during the holidays to play together. She also added that kids would get very competitive while racing in Mario Kart 8 deluxe but they always knew who would be the winner.

