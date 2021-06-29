Christina Aguilera Comes Out In Support Of Britney Spears; Says 'My Heart Goes Out To Her'

The ongoing legal battle between pop star Britney Spears and her father Jamie has lasted for quite some time now. Britney’s pursuit to end her father’s role as a conservator has been keenly observed in the entertainment world, as her fans have created a ‘Free Britney’ movement on social media and otherwise to lend her support. Many famous celebrities have sent out messages of solidarity for her, and singer Christina Aguilera has recently joined this list. In a long series of tweets, she has addressed the issue and showed her staunch support with Britney, while also taking jibes at the ones who have “bullied” her.

Christina Aguilera comes out in support of Britney Spears

In her series of loaded tweets, Christina Aguilera shared that she has been pondering over what Britney Spears has been “going through” at the moment. She then penned a strong word of criticism over Jamie’s conservatorship, as she called the attempt to control Britney “unacceptable”. She also took straight jibes at her father, as she added that Britney has been “silenced, ignored, bullied and denied support” by him. Aguilera then sent out her thoughts over the current psychological stress that Spears may have gone through during this legal feud.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Christina confessed that while she does not know ever fact and detail related to this issue, Britney’s fight for her freedom has led her to come in support of the pop star. She also put out her conviction towards the notion that Spears has been living without any “compassion” from the ones who are trying to control her. She ended her long rant by recalling the situations filled with pressure under which Britney has worked to attain her success, saying that she deserves her freedom.

While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.



My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world. 🤍 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

The issue regarding Spear’s conservatorship had begun back in 2019 and has been going on ever since. Apart from Christina herself, this matter has garnered responses from other major celebrities such as Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Halsey, Khloe Kardashian among others, all of whom have showed support for Britney. The issue continues to carry forward in American courts, even as the support for the singer continues to grow.

