Singer Christina Aguilera extended support to fellow former Disney child star Britney Spears following the end of the latter's brutal 13-year-long conservatorship battle with her father. The Genie in a Bottle singer's decision to speak about the controversial matter came 2 months after she refused to speak about it during the 2021 Latin Grammys held in November. Subsequently, Spears took to her social media to call out Aguilera for 'refusing to speak when you know the truth'.

Christina Aguilera extends support to Britney Spears

As per ANI, the 41-year-old singer appeared on the Enrique Santos Show where she was asked if she would want to reconnect with the former Disney star. Responding positively, she said, ''I would love to. I would always be open to that. It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of, because I’d never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for,''

She further elaborated her stance on the conservatorship as she sided with Spears by saying, ''I couldn’t be happier for her. Every woman deserves to feel empowered and own that for themselves. However they see fit. I will always be here to reach out to. I love being able to connect like that with other women.''

As mentioned earlier, Aguilera's comments came two months after snubbing Spears in an interview where she declined to speak about whether she had any communication with Spears since being free from conservatorship. Aguilera dodged the question by simply answering, ''I can’t… but I’m happy for her.” Subsequently, Spears called her out by taking to her Instagram and writing,

''I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie. 3 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it.'' For the unversed, both the singers worked together in the popular Disney show Micky Mouse Club from 1993-1994 and rose to fame during the 2000s with their venture into pop music.

