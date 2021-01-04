Christina Aguilera Rings In New Year With A Bubble Bath, Shares Video

Christina Aguilera has wooed music lovers with her music and acting. The singer is also quite active on social media and lets her fans and followers know of her whereabouts. Christina Aguilera welcomed the new year with a steamy bubble bath and took to Instagram to share a video of the same. Scroll to see the video.

Singer Christina Aguilera's welcomes new year with a bubble bath

Christina Aguilera took to Instagram to a share a video in which is seen having a bubble bath as she rings in the new year. In the video, she is seen wearing a cowboy hat and has a glass of champagne in her hand. A piece of subtle jazzy music is heard in the background while Christina Aguilera groves to it in her bathtub.

The post has garnered over 872K likes and is still counting. Her fans and followers are commenting on the sizzling video. Many have sued the fire and red heart emojis to express their admiration for the post. One user has also commented on the post saying that Aguilera is 'killing it' in the video. See their reactions:

Christina Aguilera's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the singer's life. Christina Aguilera's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She uploads her gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots on social media. In the photos, she is seen donning various quirky outfits as well. Her fiance Mathew Rutler is also seen in her Instagram posts.

Aguilera's songs are loved by her fans very much. She has delivered some of the superhits songs. Some of her most popular songs are Say Something which has 530 million views on YouTube, Lady Marmalade which has 370 million views on YouTube, Dirrty which has 139 million views on YouTube and Reflection which has 23 million views on YouTube.

Christina has also featured in three films. She starred in the movie Burlesque which released in 2010. The movie also stared some of the other popular stars of Hollywood as well like Eric Dane, Cam Gigandet, Julianne Hough, Alan Cumming, Peter Gallagher, Kristen Bell and Stanley Tucci. She also lent her voice in the 2017 animated film The Emoji Movie. She then went on to star in the 2019 scientific romantic film Zoe as well.

Image courtesy- @xtina Instagram

