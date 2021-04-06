Christina Anstead Puts Her Newport Beach Marital Home On The Market For $6 million: Report

Christina Anstead (Who now goes by her maiden name, Christina Haack) has listed her Newport Beach-based home, the residential property which she once shared with her now estranged husband, Ant Anstead, for a total of US $6 million. The house has been listed with Troy Howard of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, as per a report on People Magazine. This piece of news comes several weeks after Christina Anstead filed for divorce from Ant, after less than two years of being a married couple. People also reports that the house is spread out over 4,800 square feet and comprises of five-bedrooms in addition to four-and-a-half-bathrooms. Additionally, the report even states that Christina on the Coast star plans on staying in the area as of now.

About Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead:

Ant and Christina met through a common friend, as per a report on HouseBeautiful sometime during 2017. A year later, the television personalities went on to secretly marry each other in the presence of close family and friends. The wedding processions, as per a HouseBeautiful report, took place in the couple's first house together at Newport Beach. September 2019 saw the young couple welcoming their first child together, Hudson London Anstead. Christina took to Instagram in order to reveal the news. The same was done through a post featuring the baby, Ant, and herself, which has now been deleted. Christina Anstead's divorce papers were filed by Anstead in the final few months of the year 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the same, as per a report on Us Weekly. Reportedly, Christina and Ant had been struggling with their relationship since the birth of Hudson.

What is Christina Anstead up to right now?

Post the separation, she has become with one of her shows, Flip or Flop, and has begun spending more time with her kids as friends, as is evidenced by her most recent Instagram images. She has even curated a body reset plan of sorts, which is something that she can be seen promoting through her Instagram handle. Some of her most recent pictures can be found below. More details regarding her upcoming projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

A little about Christina Anstead's husband:

Christina Anstead's now estranged husband, Ant Anstead is an English television presenter, motor specialist, car builder, designer and artist. He is best known for co-presenting the Channel 4 automotive show For the Love of Cars. The year 2017 saw Anstead taking over from Edd China as co-host of the show Wheeler Dealers, which he co-hosts with Mike Brewer.

A peek into Ant Anstead's Instagram handle: