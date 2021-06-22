Christina Haack, Ant Anstead Get Divorce 9 Months After Breakup; To Share Custody Of Son

English television presenter and motor specialist Anthony Richard Anstead, and TV personality Christina Haack have now finalized their divorce 9 months after their breakup. The couple, who broke up during the pandemic-induced lockdown had earlier revealed that they are trying to settle the differences. However, the two TV personalities are now officially separated.

The report of the divorce first broke on June 21. According to TMZ, Christina and Ant are now officially separated. The couple will share custody of their 21 month-old-son, Hudson. It was also reported that the former couple had a private negotiation regarding the assets, and would no longer be liable to support each other financially. The judge signed off on the dissolution on Monday, June 21.

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead's breakup

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead’s decision to separate was first announced by the former through social media in September 2020. Ant Anstead later in an Instagram post hinted that the couple’s split was not something he had wanted. Later, the British television presenter opened up in an interview about the breakup. He revealed that the breakup hit him hard as he carries a lot of love for his wife.

Christina and Ant Anstead's relationship was believed to have been going steady by their fans until last year. The couple sent their followers into a shock as they decided to get a divorce within less than two years of their marriage. Later, talking about his life post-separation in an interview, Ant admitted that he was in a very dark place for several months. He went on to sign up for a 35-day online breakup recovery course and went on to better his mental and physical fitness.

Christina Haack is currently working on her reality show, Christina on the Coast. She is now busy as a working mom presenting the third season of the show, while also raising her three kids: Hudson, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, who she shares with her ex-husband. Apart from Hudson, Ant also has two other kids, Amelie and Archie, from his first marriage.

IMAGE: CHRISTINA HAACK/ ANT ANSTEAD'S INSTAGRAM

