Christina Hendricks' Birthday: Take A Quiz On The Actress To Test Your Knowledge

Christina Hendricks is an American actress, producer, and former model. The actress is best known for her role of Joan Holloway. For her role in the show, the actress received many Primetime Emmy Award nominations, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Critics' Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Some other notable works of the actress include Drive, Ginger and Rosa and Lost River. Christina is currently seen on the comedy-drama series Good Girl since 2018. On the occasion of Christina Hendricks' birthday, take the below Christina Hendricks' quiz to test your knowledge about the actress.

Christina Hendricks' quiz

1. Christina is mostly known for featuring in which TV series?

a. Modern Family

b. Mad Men

c. Friends

d. Lost

2. In which year was the Mad Men TV series released?

a. 2007

b. 2008

c. 2009

d. 2010

3. According to the poll of which magazine was Hendricks named as "the sexiest woman in the world"?

a. Esquire

b. Vogue

c. Elle

d. Harper's Bazaar

4. Christina Hendricks has dual nationality; one in the U.S. and another one is?

a. UK

b. Canada

c. Germany

d. Australia

5. Name the award for which Christina had been nominated continuously for 4 years?

a. Primetime Emmy Award

b. Critics' Choice Television Award

c. Screen Actors Guild Award

d. Monte-Carlo Television Festival

6. What is the name of the action-thriller movie in which she appeared?

a. Drive

b. Detachment

c. Lost River

d. Ginger and Rosa

7. In 2006, she won the SyFy Genre Awards under which category?

a. Best Special Guest/Television

b. Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

c. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

d. Golden Nymph Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama TV Series

8. What is the name of Christina Hendricks' husband?

a. Chris Colfer

b. Geoffrey Arend

c. Dermot Mulroney

d. Ryan Gosling

9. In which video game did Christina voice a Sam Harper character?

a. Need for Speed: The Run

b. Grid 2

c. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

d. Midnight Club: Los Angeles

10. How many times has Christina been nominated for Primetime Emmy Award?

a. 4

b. 5

c. 6

d. 7

Answers

1. Mad Men

2. 2007

3. Esquire

4. UK

5. Primetime Emmy Award

6. Drive

7. Best Special Guest/Television

8. Geoffrey Arend

9. Need for Speed: The Run

10. 6

Source: Christina Hendricks' Instagram