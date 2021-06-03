Christina Hendricks Recalls Facing Sexism Often During Press Interviews For 'Mad Men'

American actor-producer Christina Hendricks recently recalled one of the most uncomfortable interview questions that she had encountered during her time on the long-running AMC series, Mad Men. In her latest interview with The Guardian, the two-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner opened up about the sexism she experienced while doing press for the period drama television series. During her interaction with the portal, Christina revealed that although they were critically acclaimed and got a lot of attention for their work in Mad Men, there came a point where everyone just wanted to ask her about her bra.

Christina Hendricks played the popular character of Joan Harris in Mad Men and was a part of the Matthew Weiner-created series for eight years, spanning seven seasons. The highly-acclaimed television show was set against the backdrop of the 1960s and it revolved around the lives of the employees at Sterling Cooper & Partners, a Manhattan-based advertising firm. One of the big themes of this AMC series was the sexism Christina's character Joan, alongside another lead female character Peggy Olson, faced at every step of climbing the corporate ladder.

However, despite showcasing the struggles of women in the corporate world and otherwise too, the 46-year-old had to deal with uncomfortable questions about her body during press interviews for Mad Men. In her interaction with the aforementioned portal, Christina recalled contending questions about her bra and not about her complex character or the struggles that her character underwent as a woman working in advertising back in the day. She also added saying her male co-stars dressed up in suits and skinny ties in the series and the audience immediately latched onto them while recognition came quite late to their female counterparts, including her.

However, while the women of Mad Men finally got the attention they deserved after three to four seasons, Christina Hendricks stated she still had to often deal with questions about her body, especially about Joan Harris' undergarments, in the American series, that has won a whopping 16 Emmy Awards throughout its eight-year-long run on the small screen.

