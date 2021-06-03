Christina Hendricks Says Female Cast Of 'Mad Men' Wasn't Appreciated For First Few Years

Christina Hendricks plays an important role in the American drama series, Mad Men. While her role of Joan Holloway in the AMC period drama is much important, the female cast of the show was not given much attention during the first few seasons of the show. The Emmy nominated actor recently opened up about how despite a huge viewership of the series, the female cast was not appreciated for their work.

Christina Hendricks opens up about her early years in Mad Men

Christina Hendricks recently appeared in an interview with The Guardian. Christina, who has been a part of the Emmy award-winning series since the beginning, revealed how the female cast of the show was not appreciated for their acting. She further said how it took the media almost three years to appreciate the female characters of the show. She also said that people had more to talk about her physical appearance and almost nothing about her acting skills.

While explaining the impact of the series on the audience, Christina explained how Don Draper in Mad Men influenced the viewers. She said as the series gained attention, suits and skinny ties came back in fashion. She further told how it took three to four seasons of the show for the female actors to gain attention for their acting skills. Hendricks, along with January Jones and Elisabeth Moss, was shocked to hear when they started getting attention for their work. She also recalled how earlier all people had to ask her about was her bra in the show.

Christina Hendricks' trivia

Christina Hendricks began her career as a model in the early 1990s. The 46-year-old actor made her acting debut in 1999 with MTV's Undressed and later appeared on Beggars And Choosers. Since then she worked in several TV shows and movies. Christina Hendricks's TV shows include Mad Men, Good Girls, Tin Star, Firefly, and Hap And Leonard. She also starred in the movies The Strangers: Prey At Night, Bad Santa 2, Fist Fight, Drive, and American Woman. She has two Guild Awards and two Critics' Choice Television Awards in her name.

IMAGE: CHRISTINA HENDRICKS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.