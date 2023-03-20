Christina Ricci Says She Was Threatened With Lawsuit For Refusing An Explicit Scene

Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci recently talked about the time when she was threatened to get sued for rejecting a sex scene in Hollywood. The actress confessed she admires her fellow young co-stars working in the industry right now. She added that she was threatened with legal action over a sex scene when she was younger and has just begun her career.

During her appearance on the television show The View, when Christina Ricci was asked how different the younger actors of the show are compared to her when she was in that phase. The actress replied “It’s really great. They’re able to say, ‘I don’t want to do this sex scene,’ ‘I’m not going to be naked’. They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do. Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn’t want to do this sex scene in a certain way.”

More on Christina Ricci's views on explicit scenes

The 43-year-old actress did mention a lawsuit last year while speaking with Variety as part of the renowned Actors on Actors series also starring Sydney Sweeney. However, this is the first time she has spoken publicly about the specifics of the potential lawsuit. Sweeney spoke on how she feels at ease showing everything on the big screen and what it's like. The Euphoria star credited intimacy coordinators for making the process much easier.

Ricci, however, responded she hasn’t performed a sex scene in a while and she doesn’t like them. She also admitted she is at the age where she doesn’t get asked frequently to do scenes like these. On the work front, Christina Ricci is currently starring in the second season of Yellowjackets alongside Melanie Lynskey, Ella Purnell and Juliette Lewis. It will be releasing digitally on March 24.