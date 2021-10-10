Christina Ricci Ties Knot With Mark Hampton After Announcing First Child Together

The Addams Family actor Christina Ricci got hitched to hairdresser Mark Hampton two months after announcing their first child together. She announced the good news on her Instagram and treated the fans with her wedding photos. Known for playing unconventionally dark characters, the actor is receiving an output of congratulatory wishes from her fans for starting the next chapter of her life.

Christina Ricci weds Mark Hampton

Actor Christina Ricci took to her Instagram on Saturday, October 9 to announce her wedding with hairdresser Mark Hampton. The couple is known for keeping details of their relationship under wrap but decided to treat their fans with a brief sneak peek into their nuptials. The duo shared the pictures from their wedding ceremony where the actor appeared holding a flower bouquet in one hand and simply wrote, ''Also Mr. and Mrs. 💒♥️💒♥️💒'' On the other hand, Hampton wrote, ''#justmarried 🥰❤️💒❤️🥰''

It was not long before fans started flooding congratulatory wishes for the couple and showered them with wishes for the next chapter of their life. One user wrote, ''You’re the absolute best and most beautiful. Love you so much Ricc. ❤️'' while another fan wrote, ''Congratulations dear Christina! You deserve the best!''. Another fan appeared excited for the couple as they wrote, ''Whatttt ??!!! Get it done boy!!!👊🏻👊🏻 hell yeah I am so so so happy for you🥳😬💃''

More on Christina and Mark

Earlier, the couple had announced that they are expecting their first child together as they took to their social media to share ultrasound images of their baby. They shared the news with the caption, ''❤️🎉 Life Keeps getting better!!! 🎉❤️. Christina is already a mother to her son Freddie, 7, whom she shared with her estranged husband James Heerdegen, After getting married in 2013, the actor filed for a divorce in 2020.

Previously, she had opened up about being a mother to People magazine by stating, ''It's made everything in my life actually important and matter. I now have to take things seriously, and I never did before. I want to succeed for him. My choices matter more.'' On the work front, Christina Ricci is all set to appear in the fourth instalment of the cult franchise The Matrix Resurrections.

Image: Instagram/@riccigrams