'Christmas Harmony' Cast Is Headlined By Kelley Jakle, Peter Porte & Adam Mayfield

The television film Christmas Harmony released on Lifetime on the occasion of Christmas 2018 and its story focuses on the life of a soft-spoken girl Harmony, who returns to her small hometown ahead of the holiday season after parting ways with her pop-star boyfriend.

The description of the film on the official website of Lifetime reads, "Soft-spoken Harmony (Kelley Jakle), is used to living in the shadow of her pop star boyfriend, but when he breaks up with her right before the holiday season, she returns to her quaint hometown to discover the heart and music that her big city life has been missing. The Christmas Harmony cast also stars Chandra Wilson, Adam Mayfield, Sally Struthers and is produced by June Street Studios". Thus, read to know about Christmas Harmony characters in detail.

The cast of Christmas Harmony

1) Kelley Jakle as Harmony

The American singer, actor and songwriter, Kelley Jakle plays the lead role of Harmony in this Nanea Miyata directorial. Kelley as Harmony plays a coy girl who lives under the shadow of her popstar boyfriend Devin. However, after breaking up with Devin, she returns to her hometown ahead of Christmas to realise the music that is missing in the big city.

2) Peter Porte as Devin

Actor-model Peter Porte plays the role of Devin in Christmas Harmony. Peter as Devin plays the arrogant pop star boyfriend of Harmony in this American film. In the film, Devin's songs are written by Harmony while the latter is also shown to be the person behind his success. However, he still breaks up with her right before the Christmas holidays.

3) Adam Mayfield as Luke

All My Children star Adam Mayfield plays the role of Luke in this Christmas film. Adam as Luke plays Harmony's quaint town's most likeable chap and a handyman who rescues Harmony as her car breaks down 15 miles away from her hometown. As the film proceeds, Harmony develops strong feelings for Luke and that's when ex-boyfriend Devin decides to come back in her life.

4) Chandra Wilson as Karen

Grey's Anatomy star Chandra Wilson plays the role of Karen in Christmas Harmony. Chandra as Karen essays the role of a music producer who warns Harmony about doing too much for Devin in the film. Karen also makes her understand that she is behind Devin's success.

