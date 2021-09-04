Christopher Abbott To Star Opposite Emma Stone In Victorian Drama 'Poor Things'

Christopher Abbott is set to play a pivotal role in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things opposite Academy Award-winning actor Emma Stone. The romantic drama set in the Victorian era is based on the 1992 novel of Alasdair Gray's of the same name. This project would mark Stone's third collaboration with the Greek filmmaker with the latter penning the script of Cruella and its sequel.

Christopher Abbott boards Emma Stone starrer 'Poor Things'

According to a report from Deadline, the Golden Globe-nominated actor has officially joined the cast of Searchlight and Film4's forthcoming romantic period drama titled Poor Things. The actor will join the previously announced ensemble of a cast featuring actors like Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef. Heled by Lanthimos, the 35-year-old actor will, reportedly, play the role of a brilliant scientist.

Touted as a Victorian love story with the twist of sci-fi horror, the movie will touch on topics like memory, identity, and gender politics. Emma Stone will be seen essaying the role of a young woman named Bella Baxter who is brought back to life with a brain of an infant. The script will be penned by Tony McNamara, who earned an Oscar nod for co-writing with Lanthimos for The Favourite. Helmed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Stone will also co-produce the drama under Fruit Tree along with Lanthimos and his frequent collaborator Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe.

More on Christopher Abbott

Making his feature film debut in 2011 in Martha Marcy May Marlene, the young actor went on to forge an enviable track record in Hollywood with a number of critically acclaimed films under his belt. His movies like James White, It Comes at Night, Vox Lux, First Man and The World to Come. He is also popularly known for his role as Charlie Dattolo in the popular HBO show Girls. The actor was recently seen in Black Bear opposite Aubrey Plaza and Possessor. He will be next seen in Jerrod Carmichael in Carmichael's directorial debut On the Count Of Three. According to a report from Deadline, the film was acquired by Annapurna for release through MGM's Orion Pictures and was premiered at Sundance earlier this year.

