Christopher Cross Opens Up About Being Paralysed After Testing Positive For COVID-19

American singer and composer Christopher Cross recently opened up about his COVID-19 diagnosis in an interview with CNN. He mentioned how the virus paralysed him from the waist down and all the difficulties he faced while testing positive for the virus. Read ahead to know more about what the singer said and how he overcame the virus.

Christopher Cross started his interview by mentioning that he had contracted the virus in March and after three weeks, he 'was feeling much better'. Christopher then explained how, after a few days, his 'legs gave out' and he was left paralysed due to COVID-19. He was then taken to the ICU and had to stay there for 10 days.

Christopher Cross then talked about how his treatment had helped him through the whole process. He mentioned how he was the second person in the world to get paralysed due to the virus and added that the doctors were sure that it had been caused due to COVID-19. He also added how there were many other complications the virus could cause and this neurological complication was a rare yet plausible one.

Christopher Cross asks people to take precaution

Christopher Cross then started talking about how people didn't take the virus seriously and how he was pleased to open up about his health. The singer said that everyone must be careful and that anyone could contract the virus and face dire consequences. He also added that he had dealt with speech and memory-related issues due to the virus as well.

The singer is still walking with a cane and doctors have said that it could take up to 9 months or a year for Christopher Cross illness to fully heal, according to the CNN interview. He was previously using a wheelchair and was glad to be able to walk again. He also added that people must now be careful as they already know all the precautions that should be taken.

About making music, Christopher Cross added that he was back in the studio and was cooking up something new. He said that he was happy to go back to his music. He also mentioned that he felt blessed to have recovered and only felt gratitude.

