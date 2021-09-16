Christopher Nolan Has A List Of THESE Demands Before Moving To Universal Pictures

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who had been exclusively been working with Warner Bros recently decided to move and make his next film with another studio. Deadline reported that Nolan had chosen Universal Studios Pictures to make his next movie about J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. But before he could make the big leap, the filmmaker shad certain demands that had to be fulfilled by the production company.

Christopher Nolan lists different demands prior to his next release

According to Hollywood Reporter, Apple, Sony and Universal Pictures were the top three contenders in the race, which was ultimately won by Universal Pictures. According to the report, the potential suitors would need to meet the aforementioned requirements by Nolan. The report says that Nolan is targeting a $100 million budget for the film, something he apparently considers 'smaller-scale' compared to his other projects. The filmmaker also asked for an equal marketing budget, as well as total creative control, 20 per cent of first-dollar gross, and a blackout period from the studio, wherein the company would not release another film, three weeks before or three weeks after Nolan's release.

To assure that the upcoming film wouldn’t land on any streaming service immediately, Nolan also requested at least a 100-day theatrical window. For comparison, Marvel’s Shang-Chi had a 45-day theatrical window. Christopher Nolan, who worked with Warner Bros to create numerous critically acclaimed movies like The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Dunkirk and most recently Tenet parted ways with the studio over WB’s decision to release movies day-and-date in theatres and HBO Max.

Nolan's next in pre-productional stage

According to the report, several sources revealed that Christopher Nolan's new movie is now greenlit to begin its production in the first quarter of the upcoming year. Nolan will be producing the film along with Emma Thomas for Syncopy Inc. Earlier, a report suggested that Nolan's longtime collaborator Cillian Murphy was roped in for a key role. However, the official casting attachments are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, Nolan's recent movie was Tenet, the movie follows a secret agent who learns to manipulate the flow of time to prevent an attack from the future that threatens to annihilate the present world.

