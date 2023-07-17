Christopher Nolan On Casting His Daughter In Oppenheimer: This Was My Way...

Christopher Nolan roped in his his eldest daughter, Flora, for a significant role in Oppenheimer. He saw an opportunity to involve his daughter in a crucial and impactful sequence in the eagerly-awaited film.

Oppenheimer will hit theatres on July 21.

The film explores the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II.

It stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon in pivotal roles.

How Christopher Nolan casted his daughter in Oppenheimer?

During the production of Oppenheimer, Flora, along with Christopher Nolan's wife and producer Emma Thomas, visited the film set. The director had an idea to cast his child in a then-available role. Flora will be seen as a nameless young woman who experiences facial damage due to a nuclear explosion. The sequence takes place in the main character’s mind.

Nolan described the decision to cast Flora as "somewhat experimental and spontaneous". He said that the he needed someone for a small part in a specific sequence, and having his daughter participate in the process added a unique layer to the filmmaking experience.

'I try not to analyse my own intentions'

Opening up about the peculiarity of the casting choice, Christopher Nolan said that it was not a premeditated decision. He avoided analysing his own intentions and allowed the creative process to unfold organically. He also said that the casting further aligns with the overarching theme of Oppenheimer and said, "But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms.”

Nolan humorously referenced director Michael Powell's 1960 horror classic, Peeping Tom, where Powell cast his young son as the childhood version of a serial killer. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer delves into the historical context of the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II, spearheaded by J. Robert Oppenheimer and the U.S. military. The film's cast includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr among others. The movie is slated to release on July 21.