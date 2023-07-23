Christopher Nolan Overlooked This Historical Fact In Crucial Oppenheimer Scene 

Oppenheimer is currently storming the global box office. The Cillian Murphy-led, Christopher Nolan film has already accrued immense critical praise for being another hefty feather in the actor-director duo's already brimming caps. However, a historical mistake has been spotted in a rather crucial scene in the film, something that is not common in a Nolan film.

Oppenheimer features a historical mistake



A close inspection of a crucial scene in the biographical drama has revealed a mistake that has a strong historical significane The scene in question features Murphy's Oppenheimer giving a victory speech at the conclusion of World War 2 as the Los Alamos residents cheer with some of them waving the American flag. This is where Nolan's attention to detail seems to have fallen short.

The current American flag features 50 stars indicating the 50 states that are a part of it. However, at the time of the WWII's conclusion - 1945 - the star spangled banner featured only 48 stars. The 49th and 50th stars were subsequently added in 1959 and 1960 to indicate Alaska and Hawaii being counted as part of the United States. The flags being waved by the residents in the film are the post-1950 version.

Christopher Nolan is easily one of the most revered and celebrated directors in contemporary cinema . What sets his work apart from that of others is the attention to detail . An example of this is the manner in which his winding plots intersect with flawlessly looped storylines case in point being Inception (2010) and Tenet (2020).