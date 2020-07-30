Fans Trend Christopher Nolan On Twitter As The 'Mind-bending Director' Turns A Year Older

Christopher Nolan is considered as one of the greatest movie directors of all time. He is a storytelling master who creates magic on the screen with his direction irrespective of the genre. He enjoys a massive fan following all over the world and India is not an exception. The maestro is celebrating his 50th birthday today. A lot of his fans from all over the world have taken to their social media and wished the director on his special day. His Indian fans are also wishing him on his birthday by trending the hashtag #ChristopherNolan. Here is a look at how Christopher Nolan’s Indian fans have been wishing the director on his 50th birthday.

Also Read | 'Tenet' Actor Himesh Patel Says Its Scale Is "incomprehensible", Praises Christopher Nolan

Also Read | Dunkirk Movie Quiz: Only True Christopher Nolan Fans Can Ace This Quiz

Fans trend #ChristopherNolan on his birthday

A lot of Christopher Nolan’s fans took to their social media and wished him on his birthday. One of the netizens praised the director for his use of science and technology in the films and mentioned that Christopher Nolan never fails to surprise with the screenplay and technology. A netizen who is a fan of the filmmaker posted a short video compilation from the director’s movies and called him a cinematic legend. One user wished him by quoting dialogue from his movie The Prestige, “The secret impresses no one The trick you use it for is everything". One of the fans mentioned, “No amount of praise can do justice to his filmmaking style and the worlds which he has built.”. See the tweets by Indian fans on Christopher Nolan’s birthday here.

Today is #ChristopherNolan’s birthday.

No amount of praise can do justice to his filmmaking style and the worlds which he has built. pic.twitter.com/8rKX7GuYgw — Drumil (@iamdrumil) July 30, 2020

HBD .. #ChristopherNolan I love his movies for the science and technology he applied in his movies.

When I was started watching his movies, he never fails to surprise me with his screenplay, facts, and technology

.

.

A gem for directors world👌😎 pic.twitter.com/UZ6ITchhel — Praveen Raj (@praveenraj2610) July 30, 2020

one of the greatest filmmaker turns 50 today!! In an era where people used to watch their favourite actors movies Nolan made them to watch his movies only because of his way of direction!! 🎬❤#Christophernolan #HappyBirthdayChristopherNolan pic.twitter.com/PLVsAxMlBl — pixelsofchinmay (@pixelsofchinmay) July 30, 2020

The Master Storyteller And Brilliant Director.



The Guy Whose Films I Have Rewatched Countless Times And Still Felt Fresh.



One And Only...#ChristopherNolan 😎#HappyBirthdayChristopherNolan pic.twitter.com/VFj2jM7NOo — D I L E E P...🎬 (@DileepPyla) July 30, 2020

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's Fans 'not Okay' As 'Tenet' Gets Delayed Indefinitely

Christopher Nolan’s movies

Christopher Nolan is known for his amazing movies and direction all over the world. From Interstellar to Dunkirk and movies like The Dark Knight and Inception, Christopher Nolan has given us so many films that we can watch repeatedly without getting bored. He is well known for his non-linear style of storytelling and is also considered as the master of this art. Several legendary directors like James Cameron, Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola have also shown their appreciation towards Christopher Nolan in the past.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' To Release Internationally In August In Over 70 Countries

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie Tenet

Christopher Nolan is all set to surprise the audience with his upcoming movie Tenet. The movie features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki in the lead roles. The movie follows the story of a protagonist, who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. The movie also features Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia in a key role. Warner Bros studio confirmed that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is all set to release internationally on August 26.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.