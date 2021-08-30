Christy Carlson Romano Reveals How She Blew Away All Her Disney Money

Christy Carlson Romano is one of the prolific American artists best known for voicing the titular character from Kim Possible. As the artist holds a net worth of $3 million, she recently took to her YouTube channel and made an interesting revelation about how she made and lost millions of dollars. She even recalled how she began making money with Disney when she was 16.

In one of the latest videos by Christy Carlson Romano on her YouTube channel, she talked about how she began working with Disney from her childhood and opened up about how she was not told that the work would slow down. Stating further, she mentioned that she was actually told the opposite, specifically by her mother, some of her team members and even her manager. She even opened up about how she regretted investing her money wisely and buying a house. "Then I had this money at my disposal. I was never told how much money I was making. Money didn't have a purpose for me, I didn't really know what it was. I just knew that I had it and didn't care about it. That's a problem,” she explained.

Christy Carlson Romano then revealed how helping her parents with the money during her childhood made their relationship and other parts of their lives complicated. She also mentioned how she parted ways with them for a year because she didn’t like the way her money was being managed. “ And it was a sad year for me, but it was also an interesting year, she added. She further talked about how she gained a better understanding of how much money she owned but still lagged behind at how to handle it.

She even opened up about the time when she was cast for movies that she didn’t want to do and recalled how she had to do a nude scene. "I had never thought in a million years that I would ever do something like this. I was America's sweetheart, morally sound in my mind. I believed in the Disney magic, I still do. And then I felt so exploited and marked and horrible,” she recalled. Stating further about how she had made peace with it, she said, "Obviously, I'm OK now. I promise you I'm OK. I have made peace with this. But there are some realities that come to play. The truth is that I did this movie for the money, because I was desperate to feel that feeling that I had when I was making tons of money and everything was OK."

While signing off, she also stated how it was crazy to reveal all this after she mentioned that her net worth was $3 million. "I am not a millionaire in any way, shape or form, I'm just a mom monetizing my channel, doing sponsored content, having fun, working when I can,” she concluded.

IMAGE: CHRISTY CARLSON ROMANO INSTAGRAM