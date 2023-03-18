Ciara Calls Out 'selective Outrage' Over Oscars Look, Mocks Critics

Singer-songwriter Ciara is calling out the people who criticised her Oscars Vanity Fair after-party look. Ciara took to Tiktok and made a video addressing the criticism. Ciara, real name Ciara Princess Wilson, said in the caption, “Selective outrage,” referring to the reactions she received upon her highly revealing Vanity Fair Oscars after party dress.

In the video, she wore a drape over her entire body and walked up to the camera. A voiceover of the photographers attending a red carpet plays in the background of the video. Hoards of fans took to the social media platform and supported the singer.

Cici said y'all happy now??? 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WMgBc5f3z6 — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) March 16, 2023

She also posted the look on Instagram, arousing comments from many fans. While one fan highlighted jokingly that she wants to know Ciara’s workout plan, another wondered why the singer is being criticised when Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also wear outfits similar to her.

Ciara's Oscars after-party look

On Sunday, the Goodies singer appeared at the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party in a heavily see-through dress. The dress showcased her curves to the max and didn’t leave anything up to interpretation. Her dress featured a plunging neckline and was laden with crystal embellishments.

Ciara complimented the outfit with lengthy black gloves and a set of Cartier jewellery. During the Oscars after-party red carpet appearance, her husband Russell Wilson gave her company and walked by her side as they were photographed. The NFL star also coordinated his dress with Ciara and donned a black shirt-pants attire.