Cillian Murphy Reveals He Auditioned For Bruce Wayne But Knew He Wasn't 'Batman Material'

Irish actor Cillian Murphy's performance in the Batman film franchise has been nothing short of scary. He essayed the role of Dr Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow, one of the most dangerous supervillains Batman ever encounters. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cillian has revealed that he had also auditioned for the titular role of Batman but never considered himself to be 'Bruce Wayne material'.

Cillian Murphy auditioned for the role of Batman

The 45-year-old actor said that he did not think that he was in the race to bag Batman's role. He had auditioned for the role alongside Amy Adams who also was the audition reader. Cillian Murphy went to reveal that he thought Christian Bale was the right choice for Batman and that he absolutely 'smashed' the role. He also added that it just for the sake of an experience and then he was cast for the role of Scarecrow.

Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan movies

He has worked with the ace director on the three Batman films which went on to become huge commercial successes. Cillian also worked with Christopher Nolan in the sci-fi action film Inception whose ensemble cast also included Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine. He also collaborated with Nolan in the 2017 war film Dunkirk which chronicled the evacuation of this northern French harbour during World War 2.

Cillian Muphy's latest

The Transcendence actor has received a lot of appreciation for his role in Netflix's British crime drama show Peaky Blinders. He essays the role of Thomas Shelby, who is a part of the notorious gang of the same name. The cast of the series includes the late Helen McCrory, Joe Cole, Frank Langton Sami, Paul Anderson, Sam Neill, Tom Hardy, Paddy Considine, Adrien Brody, Aidan Gillen, Charlotte Riley, Sam Claflin and Anya Taylor-Joy. The plot of the show revolves around the Shelby family and its rise to power after World War 1. The series has five seasons with the latest one premiering in 2019. The sixth season of this show was announced earlier this year and its filming has begun as well. The makers have not yet announced its premiere date. Cillian Murphy is also part of the horror film A Quiet Place 2.

Image: Still from Batman Begins movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.