Cillian Murphy Reveals He Wrote An Email To John Krasinski But Did Not Send It; Know Why

Actor Cillian Murphy is gearing up for the release of his horror film A Quiet Place 2. He has joined the cast of the sequel and has an interesting story behind it. Cillian watched the first part of A Quiet Place and was impressed with the film. He wrote an email to John Krasinski, director of the film, to appreciate the movie. But he never sent the mail to him.

Cillian Murphy wrote a mail to John Krasinski but never sent it

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Peaky Blinders actor said that it is 'healthy' to complement one's colleagues about their performances. Cillian went on to add that he does not this often with actors because it looks like he is 'petitioning' for a job and this is the main reason why he did not send John that email. He further said that he has complemented musicians, writers and novelists to tell them that their work has impacted him.

Even though Cillian did not send John the appreciation mail, the latter and his wife Emily Blunt got him aboard to play an important role in A Quiet Place 2. John and his wife Emily Blunt recently watched The Peaky Blinders. They came to the realisation that Cillian is the perfect choice to play the role of Emmett in their film.

Cillian Murphy in A Quiet Place 2

Murphy plays the role of Emmett in the movie who is Evelyn Abbot's (Emily Blunt) late husband's friend. The plot of the movie revolves around Evelyn who has escaped with her children after her husband Lee was killed by the blind monsters who had a sharp sense of hearing. Evelyn's daughter Regan, who is blind tries to create radio signals that the creatures cannot bear to listen to and this is how they try to kill them.

Cillian Murphy's movies

The 45-year-old actor has starred in some popular movies like the Batman franchise, Disco Pigs, Breakfast on Pluto and Transcendence. His performance in the British period drama show, Peaky Blinders, has been appreciated by the audience and critics alike. It is loosely based on the Shelbys, a criminal family that rose to power post World War 1. Cillian plays the lead role of Thomas Shelby in the series. The sixth season of the show is currently underway.

Image: @peakyblindersoffical and Still from Jack Ryan trailer

