'Cinderella' 2021 Shoot Location: Where Was Camila Cabello's Latest Release Filmed? Read

Cinderella is an all-new musical romance that gives the original fairytale a modern twist. The film will be helmed by Kay Cannon and will see singer Camila Cabello in the lead role. The film will also feature Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan and many others. Cinderella will also feature several elaborate dance numbers against magnificent backdrops. The film was released on September 3.

Where was Cinderella 2021 filmed?

The majority of the musical drama was shot in England. The film uses aesthetic and vintage locations from around the country to bring the film to life. The shoot for the film originally began in February 2020 but was put on hold owing to the pandemic. The shooting of the film resumed again in August 2020

Most of the film was shot in the famous Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, England. The famous studio also contains the iconic James Bond stage. Some of the outdoor shots were also filmed in Waddesdon Manor. The country house stood in place of the royal palace in the film.

Several shots were also captured in Lancashire, in the town of Blackpool. Parts of the film were shot near the vintage tower in Blackpool, which is a popular tourist attraction in England. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, Blenheim Palace was also reportedly used as a shoot location. Several films have been shot at the location including Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Mission Impossible and others.

Cinderella was released on September 3 on Amazon Prime Video and Camila Cabello shared a picture of herself in a beautiful gown and asked her fans and followers to tell her what they thought of her brand new film. The Senorita singer wrote, “Cinderella is out right now on @amazonprimevideo and my family is watching it again in the living room lmao!!! Are you watching?! Tell me what you think in the comments.”

Netizens took to the comment section to tell her the film was beautiful and incredible. They also left several heart and fire emoticons in the comments. One Instagram user wrote, “I watched it and I’m crying.” Another wrote, “The whole cast is just incredible, the outfits are gorgeous, there’s not a single bad song...I’m speechless.”

(Image Credits: Cinderella-Twitter)