'Cinderella' Trailer Breakdown: Camila Cabello's Modern Take On A Classic Fairytale

Camila Cabello's much-anticipated movie Cinderella's trailer was recently released. The movie will show a whole new fresh take on a fairy tale. It will feature Camila Cabello as Cinderella, who is trying to open her own clothing line and dreams of becoming a businesswoman. It also features Idina Menzel as Vivian, Cinderella's stepmother, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Charming, along with Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and Minnie Driver and Queen Beatrice, while James Corden and John Mulaney play two footmen.

Cinderella trailer breakout

The trailer starts out with people dancing in fancy costumes at a ball and cuts to Cinderella (Camilla Cabello). The trailer proceeds and the audiences see the twist in the tale as Cinderella doesn't dream of a prince charming but rather wants to open a business to escape from her evil stepmother. She decides to sell her dresses and open a shop called 'Dresses by Ella'. Meanwhile, the King(Pierce Brosnan) arranges a ball for the prince(Nicholas Galitzine) to find his wife. Cinderella thinks that it is a perfect opportunity for her to display her original designs and find rich clients. As the ball approaches, Cinderella's dress gets destroyed by her evil stepmother who refuses to let her go to the ball.

After that Cinderella's Fabulous Godmother aka Fairy Godmother (Billy Porter) appears and helps Cinderella attend the ball. Fairy godmother first puts Ella into a sophisticated blue suit and tells her this is what businesswomen wear, but later changes it to a ball gown. There she meets the prince who gets smitten by her and chooses Cinderella as his wife. When the prince asks Ella's hand for marriage, she looks discouraged and tells him that she wants to pursue her dreams and not stay confined inside the royal palace, "What about my work? I don't want a life stuck waving from a royal box any more than a life combined to a basement. I have dreams that I have to chase." Cinderella's stepmother is also seen encouraging Cinderella to get married to the prince as it will solve all their problems. The trailer continues and shows Cinderella leaving her home to start her new business.

The movie is slated to release on Amazon Prime on September 3, 2021. The original idea for the film came from James Corden, who produced the film through Fulwell 73 with Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh. Both Camilla Cabello and Idina Menzel have recorded original soundtracks for the movie.

Image: Camila Cabello's Instagram

