Claire Danes Has Zero Regrets About Turning Down 'Titanic' Lead Role; Details

Claire Danes revealed in an interview that she almost did the role that Kate Winslet essayed in Titanic. The actress was really not into the character and denied the role of a historic film. In an interview with Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert, Claire spoke about her decision to not do the film.

Claire Danes rejects Titanic

Further, in the podcast interview, Claire Danes mentioned that she is a big fan of Leonardo Dicaprio. However, she has no second thoughts or regrets about not doing the film. She had already lived her big fan moment during the shoot of Romeo+Juliet right before the production of Titanic. Claire Danes expressed that the decision was purely her own.

The 1997 hit film then went to Kate Winslet, who did an excellent job but Claire Danes said she has always believed in her decisions. The interviewer further asked about the call for the film Titanic. To this, Claire answered that she thinks that she did get the offer but she was not clear!

Claire further explained that she was interested, however, her dream of doing a romantic film with Leo was already fulfilled. They finished the shoot of Romeo+Juliet in Mexico City. It was the same location where the production for Titanic would happen and she was not prepared for it.

Claire also recalled her odd conversation with Leo. She further explained how they had the same manager back then and got the news at the same time. However, she did not share the same level of excitement as Leonardo. Claire expressed that at that time, she was not ready for it.

Adding to this, the actor said that she never wished for the immense fame that came to Titanic actors after the movie came out. Claire said she did not want for herself. The Titanic role was not meant for her and she was very clear about it, she reportedly never had a moment of conflict about her decision.

